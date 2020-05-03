हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrives in Mumbai to be with family after father’s death

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 at a Mumbai hospital. He battled leukemia for two years. He was cremated the same day in the presence of family and close friends. Riddhima, who stays in Delhi, however, could not attend her father's last rites.

Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on Saturday night by road to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor after father’s death. She was accompanied by her daughter Samara. Riddhima did not get permission to fly down due to the coronavirus lockdown, but she sought passed to travel via road.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 at a Mumbai hospital. He battled leukemia for two years. He was cremated the same day in the presence of family and close friends. Riddhima, however, could not attend her father's last rites.

"Papa, I love you I will always love you-RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day. I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again, papa. I love you - your Mushk forever," Riddhima posted a heartwrenching tribute for Rishi Kapoor on Instagram while sharing an old photo with him.

Rishi Kapoor’s mortal remains were directly taken to the crematorium from the hospital and only 20 people were allowed to attend the last rites. Apart from wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir, brothers Randhir and Rajiv, sister Rima and her family, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other family members, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt (Ranbir’s girlfriend) were present at the crematorium.

