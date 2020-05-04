Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu, children Ranbir and Riddhima immerse his ashes in Banganga, Alia Bhatt accompanies them

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga in Mumbai on Sunday by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Pictures and videos of Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima performing the rituals have been widely circulated online by their fan clubs. They show that the family of three were also accompanied by actress Alia Bhatt, Ranbir’s girlfriend, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, his close friend.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

Speaking to news agency PTI, Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor said the rituals had to be performed in Mumbai as they did not get permission to travel to Haridwar due to lockdown restrictions.

"We did a prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven't received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar," Randhir Kapoor said.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. His last rites were performed on Thursday itself. However, Riddhima, who stays in Delhi, couldn’t pay her tributes to her father. She reached Mumbai via road on Saturday night after she was granted permission to travel.

Meanwhile, a picture of Neetu and Ranbir sitting next to Rishi Kapoor’s photo from his prayer meet has gone viral on social media. Riddhima, too, was a part of the closed family-only prayer meet.

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice. On Wednesday, a day before his death, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems.

(With PTI inputs)