Rishi Kapoor should be remembered with a smile, says family after his death in Mumbai

New Delhi: Our dear Rishi Kapoor died peacefully in the hospital, the Kapoor family said in a statement soon after the veteran actor’s death shattered India. Rishi Kapoor, who was 67, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He died this morning. The actor was battling leukemia, as revealed by his family, since 2018. He was taken to the hospital late on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing problems.

The Kapoor family also added that Rishi Kapoor was “grateful for the love of his fans and he should be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

They also urged the people to follow the lockdown norms at this hour of crisis.

Read the full statement here:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.