Rishi Kapoor's most cherished desire was to see Ranbir married, 'bete ko ghodi pe dekhna hai', recalls Neetu Kapoor

New Delhi: The legendary actor of Indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor's presence would light up 70mm screens in split seconds - such was the persona of a man, who remained active in the profession for decades together. He would have turned 69 today (September 4).

The classic star of Bollywood succumbed to Leukemia (blood cancer) and breathed his last on April 30, 2020, at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for the deadly disease in New York for a year but lost the battle when it relapsed last year.

Throughout his personal and professional highs and lows, wife and companion of long, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was by his side.

On Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, wife Neetu Kapoor in an interview with senior film journalist and filmmaker Khalid Mohamed for The Quint recalled the good times spent with her late actor husband.

When asked what was Rishi Kapoor's most cherished desires. Neetu Kapoor said, "One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition - astride a ghodi, on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, “Kisi din, mujhe hamare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai.”

And the second one was to see our KrishnaRaj house redeveloped and complete, with three separate apartments for Riddhima, Ranbir and us. He would visit the site every day, supervise minute details, till COVID-19 happened."

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance and the two got married on January 22, 1980. Together, they have two children - son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.