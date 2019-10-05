close

Rishi Kapoor's smile in new photoshoot is priceless

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor returned to India last month after undergoing medical treatment in New York, and it seems now he can't wait to be back in action.

Images Credits: Twitter/@avigowariker

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor returned to India last month after undergoing medical treatment in New York, and it seems now he can't wait to be back in action.

He recently did a photoshoot with renowned photographer Avinash Gowariker, who posted one of the images on Instagram.

In the photograph, the "Chandni" star is seen donning a salt-and-pepper look and a wide smile.

"#PostPackUpShot with the legend RishiKapoor, who is back in action after a small break... can't explain how fantastic it felt to see Chintuji through the lens radiating his vintage energy in full flow," Gowariker captioned the image.

Rishi too posted this picture on Twitter.

"Thank you Avinash, you are most flattering. Shaved off the nearly two-month-old beard after "Pack Up" Leave for Italy tonight so see you when back," Rishi wrote with the image.

Rishi Kapoor
