Rishi, Neetu congratulate 'Kapoor & Sons' make-up artist for Oscar win

Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor has wished international make-up artist Greg Cannom for winning his fourth Oscar award at the 91st Academy Awards. Cannom was behind the transformation Rishi Kapoor in "Kapoor & Sons".

Cannom won the award for transforming Hollywood star Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" at the event.

Rishi on Monday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Cannom and captioned it: "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film 'Vice'. You did 'Kapoor & Sons' with me. Bravo."

The 66-year-old actor then shared a look of his from the film and shared that the transformation took five hours daily.

Neetu wrote: "Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar."

This was Cannom's 10th nomination and fourth competitive win, having previously collected Oscars for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Dracula", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

In 2005, Cannom received a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy for development of a special modified silicone material used in makeup.