New Delhi: Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh recently sparked pregnancy rumours after their video from a recent event in Mumbai went viral on the internet. The actress was seen in a blue tiered dress and was seen placing her hand on her belly while posing for the shutterbugs. This left netizens believe that the couple is expecting their third child together.

Several photos and videos of the couple started going viral on the internet and fans noticed that the actress was apparently making efforts to hide her supposed belly bump. Reacting to the viral clips, a fan wrote, "I think she is pregnant."

However, on Monday, Riteish Deshmukh set the records straight and dismissed rumours of couple expecting their third child. He took to social media and shared a note along with a photo of them from the event, writing, "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately this is not true."

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot in February 2012 after dating each others for few years. They are parents to two sons - Rahyl and Riaan.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will next be seen in horror-comedy 'Kakuda' with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. He has also '100%' alongside John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill. Apart from these, he will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5'.

Genelia recently starred in 'Trial Period'. The comedy-drama premiered on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.