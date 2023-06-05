Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's Adorable Take On 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' Will Melt Your Heart - Watch

New Delhi: The power couple of Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza grooved on actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's song 'Phir aur kya chahiye'.

On Sunday, Riteish took to Instagram and flaunted his dance moves in a video. In the video, they are seen doing a lot of fun while enjoying every beat of the song. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye!!!! #favouritesong #favoritegirl @geneliad."

Genelia looked stunning in a black t-shirt with orange jeggings. Riteish, on the other hand, looked dapper as he sported a white t-shirt with blue linings. The actor completed the look with grey joggers.

As soon as the video was dropped, netizens and industry members chimed in the comment section. Actor Fardeen Khan commented, "Complete nutters you both are. Love it." One of the users wrote, "When you get the most beautiful girl as your life partner..."

The couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture. Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

On the other hand, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.