Riteish Deshmukh reveals his Instagram account was target of cyber fraud

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday (January 7) warned everyone about the latest cyber fraud, which targets mostly verified accounts of celebrities who click on a given link.

"This is what i got on my @instagram DM - #CyberFraud #Beware @MahaCyber1," the actor tweeted.

The screenshot of a message shared by the actor reads: "A copyright violation has been detected in a post on your account. if you think copyright infringement is wrong, you should provide feedback. Otherwise your account will be closed within 24 hours. You can give feedback from the link below. Thank you for your understanding."

"Beware of the new Cyber Fraud- for all @instagram users. I received a similar DM but fortunately I didn't not click the link. @MahaCyber1," Riteish informed in a separate tweet warning netizens about the same.

The actor's tweet comes at a time when a lot of Bollywood celebrities have recently fallen prey to cyber frauds targeting their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts. The list includes filmmaker Aanand L Rai, actors Vikrant Massey and Urmila Matondkar, choreographer-director Farah Khan, and singers Asha Bhosle and Ankit Tiwari among others.

Tags:
Riteish DeshmukhRiteish Deshmukh instagramCyber fraudRiteish Deshmukh Twitter
