Riteish Deshmukh turns hairstylist for injured wifey Genelia D'Souza in this mushy video - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Genelia D'Souza broke her arm while skating. But guess what? She has got a personal stylist in actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh, who is helping her out. The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress posted an adorable video of hers with hubby Riteish on Instagram.

In the video, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen making Genelia D'Souza's ponytail, who has her left arm in a cast. Later Genelia is seen cuddling Riteish and giving him a peck on his cheek. The actress quoting American singer Pink Sweat's At My Worst, captioned the post, "I need somebody who can love me at worst".

Riteish took to the comment section and cheekily wrote, "This guy is simply aweesomeeeeee."

Earlier on International Women's Day, Genelia shared a post sharing she fractured her arm while trying to learn skating with her kids. The actress shared the inspirational message that sometimes you need to fall before you can fly.

"My Recovery Pawri Story A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids..I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it...Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?? “sometimes you got to fall before you fly” I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what’s important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls) Happy Women’s Day all you beautiful women," read Genelia's full post.

After dating for some time, Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The couple has two sons together - Riaan, 6 and Rahyl, 4.