Mumbai: Actor-couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and their kids on Wednesday paid tribute to his father, and the 14th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 12th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Riteish shared a series of pictures in which we can see his sons--Riaan, and Rahyl posing in front of the huge statue of their grandfather. There are other unseen and throwback snaps of Vilasrao.

There is also a childhood picture of Riteish along with his father.

The post is captioned as: "My forever, my everything...Miss you pappa!!!

Actor Fardeen Khan dropped a hug emoji in the comment section.

Genelia also took to her Instagram account, where she has 14.1 million followers and shared a picture of her kids sitting in front of their grandfather's portrait.

She wrote a note for her father-in-law which read: "Time with Ajoba... Everyday... every moment... every second... we miss you ajoba", followed by a green heart emoji.

Vilasrao died on August 14, 2012 due to an apparent multiple organ failure.

Genelia and Riteish had tied the knot in February 2012, following Marathi traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony.

The couple had made their acting debut with the 2003 romantic movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'.

Genelia then starred in Tamil movies like 'Boys', 'Sachein', 'Chennai Kadhal', 'Santosh Subramaniam', 'Uthamaputhiran', and 'Velayudham'. She has also featured in Telugu films-- 'Satyam', 'Samba', 'Sye', 'Naa Alludu', 'Bommarillu', 'Sasirekha Parinayam', and 'Orange'.

The 36-year-old has been a part of Hindi movies like 'Masti', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', 'Chance Pe Dance', 'Mister Mummy', and most recently 'Trial Period'.

She next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par', alongside Aamir Khan. The upcoming sports drama is directed by RS Prasanna, and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao.

Genelia also has the Telugu movie 'Junior' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Riteish was last seen in comedy horror film 'Kakuda', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under RSVP Movies.It stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

He next has 'Visfot', 'Raid 2', and 'Raja Shivaji' in the kitty.