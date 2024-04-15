Rithvik Dhanjani Takes Over The Internet In Modern Krishna Avatar: Pics

New Delhi: Rithvik Dhanjani, the actor and popular host, has surprised his fans with a new look of Lord Krishna in a modern avatar. In a series of posts on his social media platforms, Rithvik shared a carousel of pictures where the actor is seen embracing the three different personas of Lord Krishna.

From the iconic flute pose to posing with peacock feathers, every detail of his rendition resonates with the spiritual and cultural significance associated with Krishna. Accompanying the series, Rithvik has beautifully captured the essence of Lord Krishna's eternal love story with Radha and his philosophies through his captions. The actor's modern avatar has sparked immense excitement and grabbed many eyeballs.

Rithvik Dhanjani is among those actors who have always had a distinct style of dressing. The actor won't shy away from expressing his unambiguous style. This was evidentwhene he was most recently seen hosting the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 11, and continued to experiment with his choices and fashion styles, leaving fans gushing about him.

Well, in this never-seen avatar, Rithvik Dhanjani has turned heads with his recent social media posts showcasing a modern take on Lord Krishna. Ditching the traditional attire, Rithvik 's fresh take on Lord Krishna embraced the deity's various personas in a contemporary and stylish manner, proving once again that he is not afraid to push boundaries when it comes to fashion.