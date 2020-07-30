हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ritwik Bhowmik

Ritwik Bhowmik spills the beans on working with Atul Kulkarni in Bandish Bandits

With not just Atul Kulkarni but also Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadda, Rajesh Taillang among others this experience must have undoubtedly been an exciting and a learning one for the budding actor.

New Delhi: Bandish Bandits - a first-ever musical series by Amazon Prime Video tells a love story Tammana and Radhe, played by Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik respectively. The lead characters hail from different musical backgrounds. Ritwik Bhowmik opened up on his working experience.

On working with the versatile Atul Kulkarni, Ritwik quipped, “I am a huge admirer of Atul sir's work. I was very excited to shoot with him but my character demanded me to be blunt with his character on the show. It was very difficult for me because I did not want to be rude to Atul Sir. So, every time the camera rolled, I would have my poker face on. The moment Anand Sir would call it a cut, I would start trembling. I guess it happened because I was working with him for the first time and it was absolutely dreamy.”

Debuting alongside Shreya Chaudhary, Bandish Bandits is India’s first-ever musical original series. All set to release on August 4, 2020, the series is directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Amritpal Singh Bindra.

 

