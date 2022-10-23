Riva Arora's mother FINALLY reacts to criticism over daughter's age, says 'I was calm, but not anymore...'

New Delhi: Young actress and social media influencer Riva Arora has been making headlines for the last few days. It all started after the child actress collaborated with Karan Kundrra and Mika Singh. Netizens were very disappointed with her age gap with the two and criticised her parents for the same. Now, finally, Riva's mother has broken her silence over the criticism and has issued a statement.

Influencer's mother Nisha took to her Instagram story and issued a statement arguing over the statement that claims that her daughter is 12 years old. She said that it is 'completely false.'

She further mentioned that people should have cross-checked with her about Riva's current age before criticising or trolling on social media. "I was calm, but not anymore. The allegations on my daughter’s age are completely false and it’s a saying that false news travels faster then ever and many reputed social media channel proved it. It is sad to see and disheartening for me. At least you should have cross-checked with me before upload on reputed pages. My daughter is an actor and working in industry since years." she wrote.

Netizens lashed out at Riva's parents after the child actress collaborated with 45-years-old Mika Singh for a romantic video.

Riva made her debut with Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' when she was just one and a half years old. But as a child actor, she has appeared in a number of films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Section 375' and TVF Tripling Season 2.