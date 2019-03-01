हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Riverdale

'Riverdale' actor Luke Perry hospitalised

Riverdale actor Luke Perry has been hospitalised after suffering a massive stroke, the actor`s representative said.

Los Angeles: Riverdale actor Luke Perry has been hospitalised after suffering a massive stroke, the actor`s representative said.

The 52-year-old actor was admitted to a LA hospital after suffering the stroke at his Sherman Oaks home on Wednesday morning. His prognosis is still unknown, but according to his representative he has been sedated as part of his treatment. 

Variety.com was told that Perry, who plays Fred Andrews in "Riverdale" was currently "under observation at the hospital".

A call was received by the paramedics for an "unspecified medical request" at about 9.39 a.m. on Wednesday from Perry`s residence, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said.

The news of Perry`s hospitalisation comes a day after Fox announced it was rebooting "Beverly Hills, 90210" that will star all the original stars of the show, except for Perry.

