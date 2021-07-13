Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka blessed with a baby boy!

New Delhi: Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha were blessed with a baby boy on Monday. The actor shared the news on his Instagram with cute picture and captioned it, “#satnamwaheguru..”

In the picture, he shared a baby size red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers.

As soon as his post caught attention from his fans, everyone started congratulating the power couple. Rannvijay and Prianka met through common friends and after dating briefly, the duo got married in an intimate wedding in Kenya in 2015 with only family and close friends in attendance.

The couple also has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat Singha.

Recently in March, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Sharing a photo with his wife and daughter, Rannvijay wrote on Instagram, “Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat.”

Some time back, friends of the couple hosted a beautiful baby shower in London. Prianka shared many pictures from the event.

On the workfront, Rannvijay is currently hosting Splitsvilla 13 alongside Sunny Leone.