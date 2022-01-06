हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Sood

'Roadies' fame Varun Sood contracts COVID-19

Varun's girlfriend and 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, too, shared her health update. Fortunately, she is not COVID-19 positive.

'Roadies' fame Varun Sood contracts COVID-19
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: 'Roadies' fame Varun Sood has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Varun took to Instagram and updated fans about his diagnosis.

"After 1011 days I have been tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I have isolated in my room. Stay safe," he wrote.

Varun's girlfriend and 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, too, shared her health update. Fortunately, she is not COVID-19 positive. "I am fine guys. Varun is in a different house quarantined. Thank you for the concern. Stay safe everybody," she posted on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, actor Lakshmi Manchu tested positive for the deadly virus. 

