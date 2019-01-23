हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rob kardashian

Rob Kardashian can't introduce daughter, new girlfriend yet

Reality TV personality Rob Kardashian can't introduce his new girlfriend Alexis Skyy to his daughter Dream for another six months, because of a restriction in his custody agreement with Dream's mother Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian can&#039;t introduce daughter, new girlfriend yet

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Rob Kardashian can't introduce his new girlfriend Alexis Skyy to his daughter Dream for another six months, because of a restriction in his custody agreement with Dream's mother Blac Chyna.

According to tmz.com, the restriction is common in custody cases as it is supposed to protect children from developing attachments to their parents' partners, especially if the romances aren't going to last.

Chyna doesn't believe Alexis will ever get to meet Dream, as sources say the model is convinced "Alexis and Rob are not actually into each other and are only publicly flirting to get under Chyna's skin", tmz.com reported.

Although Chyna doesn't believe their love is real, 24-year-old Alexis said on social media that she is serious about her "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star beau.

rob kardashianAlexis SkyyBlac Chyna
