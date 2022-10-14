Robbie Coltrane known for playing 'Hagrid' in Harry Potter films dead at 72

New Delhi: Robbie Coltrane, well known for playing ‘Hagrid’ in the Harry Potter franchise, died on Friday. He was 72 years old. His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed his death. Along with Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane was well-known for his unwavering portrayal of a police officer in the British TV series 'Cracker.'Ever since the news of his death has come out, the fans have taken to social media to mourn his loss.

#Robbie Coltrane I'm so sorry to hear. I spent a small time in his company and I can truly say he was as magical as any Harry Potter Film.

Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure.

RIP

I'll not be here sadly but Hagrid will.



Rest in peace #robbiecoltrane pic.twitter.com/XF8WnUeDf2 — Charli Millions (@millionsbyname) October 14, 2022

British actor Stephen Fry who had worked with the actor also paid his tribute. The actor took to twitter and wrote, "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed"

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, "Alfresco". Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed

Robbie was last seen in the television series Urban Myths.