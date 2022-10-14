NewsLifestylePeople
Robbie Coltrane known for playing 'Hagrid' in Harry Potter films dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane, known mainly for playing ‘Hagrid’ in Harry Potter franchise, died on Friday. He was 72 years old. Robbie was last seen in the television series Urban Myths.

New Delhi: Robbie Coltrane, well known for playing ‘Hagrid’ in the Harry Potter franchise, died on Friday. He was 72 years old. His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed his death. Along with Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane was well-known for his unwavering portrayal of a police officer in the British TV series 'Cracker.'Ever since the news of his death has come out, the fans have taken to social media to mourn his loss.

Here are some reactions of fans who took to twitter offer their condolences:

British actor Stephen Fry who had worked with the actor also paid his tribute. The actor took to twitter and wrote, "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed"

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Robbie was last seen in the television series Urban Myths.

