Robert Downey

Robert Downey Jr. decides to stay out of Oscar race as Tony Stark

The host of the show got vocal about the subject when Downey made a quip about Martin Scorsese`s who recently commented that Marvel films are "not cinema.

Robert Downey Jr. decides to stay out of Oscar race as Tony Stark
Pic Courtesy: Instagram / Robert Downey

Washington: After a spat with Martin Scorsese, American actor Robert Downey Jr declined to campaign for Oscars for his portrayal as Tony Stark.

This revelation was made by the 54-year-old actor on Monday while taping `The Howard Stern Show live` from Los Angeles, reported The Hollywood Reporter website. The host of the show got vocal about the subject when Downey made a quip about Martin Scorsese`s who recently commented that Marvel films are "not cinema.

"Downey proceeded to mostly brush off the remark, saying he doesn`t think Scorsese really cares that much, but the show host Stern said that he believed the `The Irishman` director didn`t like the movies and others in the industry had the same feeling, which is why Downey was never nominated for an Oscar for his work as Stark.

"I`m so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about it, and I said `let`s not` and because I`m much more like you than you might really want to believe," Downey Jr. told Stern. "I listen to the show and I agree with most all of your opinions, varied though they may be. Occasionally, you`ll go on some tributary trail of thought [and] I`ll go like, `Oh that`s not how I see it, but I love that you see it that way.`

"Downey also said, "I`ll tell you the truth. I didn`t expect [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] to become what it became, and it is this very large, multiheaded Hydra at this point."When pressed on what Scorsese said, Downey replied, "It`s his opinion. I mean it plays in theatres. I appreciate his opinion because I think it`s like anything. We need all of the different perspectives so we can come to the centre and move on."

