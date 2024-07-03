Advertisement
ROBERT TOWNE

Robert Towne, Oscar-Winning 'Chinatown' Screenwriter, Dies At 89

 Popular screenwriter Robert Towne, celebrated for his Oscar-winning script for the 1974 classic 'Chinatown,' died at the age of 89.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 10:44 AM IST|Source: ANI
Towne died at his Los Angeles home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Throughout his career, Towne garnered acclaim with Academy Award nominations for his scripts of 'The Last Detail' (1973) and 'Shampoo' (1975), which showcased his distinctive portrayal of Los Angeles, blending beauty with melancholy.

His scripts often featured iconic collaborations with actors like Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty, capturing the essence of Southern California as both seductive and disillusioning.

Apart from his famous screenplays, Towne made major contributions as a script doctor, notably crafting pivotal scenes for films like 'The Godfather' and offering crucial insights into projects such as 'Bonnie and Clyde.'

Towne's magnum opus, 'Chinatown,' remains a pinnacle of noir cinema, influenced by Raymond Chandler and directed by Roman Polanski, starring Faye Dunaway and John Huston. The film's profound narrative and Towne's screenplay earned widespread critical acclaim, cementing its place in cinematic history.

While Towne's subsequent efforts, including 'The Two Jakes' (1990), received mixed reviews, his influence extended beyond traditional screenwriting to blockbuster hits like 'Mission: Impossible' and 'The Firm.'

In recent years, Towne collaborated on various projects and adaptations, demonstrating his enduring impact on Hollywood.

Survived by his wife Luisa, daughters Kathleen and Chiara, and other family members, details for a memorial service honouring his legacy will be announced soon, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

