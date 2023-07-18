Alia Bhatt’s Adorable Moment At Mumbai Airport: A Confusion That Wins Hearts

Over the last few months, Alia Bhatt has stolen all the limelight for the right reasons. From her met gala appearance to being the first Indian global ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci and, now, her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot, Alia’s popularity seems to be at an all-time high. Amid all this, the actress is gearing up for her next Bollywood release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The much-awaited drama will release on July 28. Ahead of its release, both the lead actors of the film, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, have begun their promotional tours.

Alia Bhatt Looks Confused At Mumbai Airport

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport as they headed to Vadodara for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions. While Ranveer Singh looked all dapper as he made a grand entry in his vibrant orange Lamborghini Urus, Alia Bhatt was visibly confused.



Alia Bhatt stepped out of her car and smiled at the paparazzi posing for them. As she moved ahead, she couldn’t find her way to the terminal building. A confused Alia, then, adorably asks “main kaha se jaun,” leaving the fans in complete awe of her cuteness. However, the actress quickly figured her way and moved ahead to take her flight to Vadodara.

Alia Bhatt rocked an oversized white shirt, baggy blue jeans, and comfortable sneakers for her airport look. She kept her hair tied in a neat ponytail and carried a black tote bag. Her infectious smile was enough to light up the airport.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh kickstarted the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and reached Vadodara for the same. During the promotions, both appeared to be in a cheerful mood. The actress, for the event, wore a ravishing pink saree, delighting onlookers with her beauty. A video from the promotional event is going viral in which Alia can be seen slapping Ranveer for imitating her. The adorable video is a testament to the beautiful bond that both actors share.

Earlier last month, the makers dropped the trailer of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It gives a glimpse of Rocky and Rani’s love story. The trailer and the music of the film have kept fans engaged as they await its release.