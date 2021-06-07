'Rohanpreet brought me everything that I wanted', says Neha Kakkar on first birthday post marriage

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar turned 33 on June 6, and there's no one more excited about her birthday than Neha herself! This was her first birthday after getting married to Rohanpreet Singh and so in order to woo his ladylove, Rohan left no stone unturned in making her day special.

On Monday, Neha took to her Instagram handle, and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations.

The bubbly singer shared a series of photos and wrote, “He brought me every single thing I was craving for!!!! Even after knowing the fact that stores aren’t open, deliveries are difficult, what not.. Still he managed to get me all this.. Upar se itneeee zyada Pyar ke sath Gifts diye hain mujhe.. Rohu baby I LOVE YOU!”

In the pictures, Neha and Rohan can be seen twinning in black outfits. In the backdrop, we can see several cakes along with beautiful décor, full of balloons and flowers. In one of the pictures, she was seen unwrapping her gifts from a Louis Vuitton sling bag to a brand new Iphone, she had it all and was extremely happy while posing for the cameras.

Earlier in the day, Rohan also shared a loving post for his beloved wife and wrote, “Our First Birthday with Me.. I wish I could give you much more.. Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen @nehakakkar..

P.S. This beautiful Birthday Decor by @partynextdoor.events

The “Nehu” Cake by @dripsndrizzzles.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married last year in Delhi on October 24. On the work front, she is currently the judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya.