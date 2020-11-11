Rohanpreet Singh's Ex-Calling out, writes heart-felt note for wife Neha Kakkar - Watch

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh's latest single 'Ex-Calling' has released. And guess what? The dashing young singer, who recently married Neha Kakkar penned a heartfelt note for his wife along with sharing the song release update.

Rohanpreet Singh took to Instagram and wrote: Yeahhhh!! Song is finally Out Now Guys.. I wana Tell you something. “My Wife” @nehakakkar This is All Because of Her. Touchwood Jab se Nehu meri Life mein aye hain Tab se he Mere saath Sab kuch bahut Acha ho rha hai. I Feel ki Insaan k Roop mein Khud Bhagwaan Mere Pass Meri Life Mein Aagaye hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki main kuch nhi thaa aur Nehu ne mujhe haath lgaya aur mujhe HEERA Bana diya.. Ye jo gaana hai #ExCalling ye Bhi Nehu ne hi select kiya hai because She just loved this Song. Yes She is The NEHA KAKKAR nd still she agreed to became a part of it, which is truly a blessing for me. I don’t knw Nehu main aapka thanks kaise karu. Babuu i am really really lucky to have you as my Better Half. Thank you sooo much my babuuuuuu. I LOVE YOU ALOTTTT ND THANKS FOR BEING THERE FOR ME During EVERY SINGLE MOMMENT OF My life!!! Big Big Thanks to the Whole Team @babbu11111 @tonykakkar @anshul300 @musicenzo @gurinderrbawa @avneetkaur_13 @aadilkhann @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal @raghav.sharma.14661 #TEAM #DMF

Rohanpreet Singh has sung the track and the lyrics are penned by Babbu.

Enzo has composed the music and Desi Music Factory has presented the track. It stars Rohanpreet Avneet Kaur and Adil Khan.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a Gurdwara wedding on October 24, in the capital. They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place.

Neha and Rohanpreet rushed to Dubai for their honeymoon!