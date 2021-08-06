Rohit R Gaba: On a mission to spread social awareness

Rohit believes that "when you ask people for their time, they are actually giving you a part of their life, so make it worth their while!"

Meet Rohit, a fun-loving and down to earth 'wake up Sid' kind of guy who stumbled upon a short assistant director stint with Subhash Ghai that changed his life, he found his true love! (Now he says his wife is his first love but we'll take that with a pinch of salt!). Rohit went on to assist Danny Boyle in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and there was no looking back.

With his love of adding value to people's lives, whether through laughter or more serious social and awareness initiatives, Rohit went onto start Purani Dilli Talkies with a close friend. Coming back to his filmmaking approach, Rohit believes that while temporary fictional escapes are good, yet there is nothing greater than the truth and the power of simplicity.

The reality of different facets of life will always strike a chord with people. I seek to balance these facets with our different projects and being a father and Uncle I chose to do a few awareness videos about the safety of children, I am inspired by life! With a cumulative online following that's heading towards a million, I feel the responsibility of making sure that these people who are trusting me with their time should receive quality content especially in today's times where awareness and entertainment go hand in hand. Entertainment and online consumption patterns have changed. "While most people err on the side of entertainment, I tend to add a touch of reality and create awareness about

issues that would affect me and my family. I see my online following as an extension of my family and feel a sense of responsibility towards them."

On the personal front, Rohit is a happily married family man who loves his wife Multi and together the couple now have a son named Krisshiv. Rohit is a complete family person and loves his two nieces and one nephew like his own children. Rohit is extremely grateful to his parents who supported him unconditionally to pursue filmmaking and a course in cinematography from renowned cinematographer Rajiv Menon’s institute ‘Mindscreen Film Institute’ in Chennai after his post graduation in marketing and advertising to pursue film making. "We all knew the struggle was real and was going to be long; and still continues, it was certainly not the safe route to take but I loved filmmaking, I just could not see myself doing anything else. It is so critical to have the support of your family to flourish in life".

We can surely take a leaf out of his book.

(Disclaimer: It's Featured Content)