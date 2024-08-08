Rohit Roy Pens Heartfelt Goodbye Post For Mihika Shah Following Her Sudden Demise

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sushma Seth's granddaughter, Mihika Shah, passed away on August 5, 2024. The tragic news was shared on Facebook by her mother and actress Divya Seth. She reportedly died of a fever, followed by a seizure. The entertainment industry is in mourning over the loss of Mihika Shah, with numerous celebrities taking to social media to express their grief and condolences.

Actor Rohit Roy shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, reflecting on the deep bond he had with Mihika Shah and recounting the last moment they spent together.

Take A Look At The Post:

Expressing his sorrow, Rohit Roy wrote, "You might have been born to different parents but you are and always will be my baby… You are the most loving sensitive little girl I’ve ever known and I remember how very excited you were to give your mumma a perfect bday… When you said Bye Rohit Papa, I didn’t think in my worst NIGHTMARES that this is what you meant''

Extending his prayers for Mihika, Roy said, ''Although I pray that you get a comfortable passage to where you have gone, I also pray that you come back to your parents in some form… See you soon Mihika I love you. RIP,"

The news of Mihika Shah's sudden demise was shared by her mother. Divya Seth shared the heartbreaking note on Facebook. The post read, "With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024."

Sushma Seth is renowned for her notable work in 'Hum Log', 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', 'Silsila', 'Tawaif','Kal Ho Naa Ho', among other projects.