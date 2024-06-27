Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760935
NewsLifestylePeople
ROHIT SARAF

Rohit Saraf Joins Kamal Haasan And Ali Fazal In Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'

Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story.

|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 12:55 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rohit Saraf Joins Kamal Haasan And Ali Fazal In Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Saraf has joined Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal in 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam. "Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source added: "Mani Ratnam is expected to wrap the shoot by August 2024. The makers are looking for a December release." Details related to Rohit's role are still under wraps.

Rohit's latest release 'Ishq Visk Rebound' revolves around the lives of four youngsters who become entangled in friendship, love, and self-discovery.

He is also set to reprise his role as Rishi Shekhawat in 'Mismatched Season 3, besides being part of a Dharma Productions film titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak