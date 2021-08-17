Rohit Saraf, Prajakta begin shoot for 'Mismatched' Season 2

New Delhi: Actor Rohit Saraf has begun shooting for Season 2 of 'Mismatched'.
The actor shared pictures with his co-stars from the sets on the first day of shoot on his Instagram page with the caption: "Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance. All over again. Season 2, Day 1 Mismatched."
Rohit also shared behind the scenes pictures with his co-actor Prajakta Koli and others.
Prajatka replied in the comments section, "Feels like risk."
Rohit was last seen in 'Feels Like Ishq' on OTT.
