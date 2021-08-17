हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rohit saraf

Rohit Saraf, Prajakta begin shoot for 'Mismatched' Season 2

Actor Rohit Saraf has begun shooting for Season 2 of 'Mismatched'.

Rohit Saraf, Prajakta begin shoot for &#039;Mismatched&#039; Season 2
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Rohit Saraf has begun shooting for Season 2 of 'Mismatched'.

The actor shared pictures with his co-stars from the sets on the first day of shoot on his Instagram page with the caption: "Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance. All over again. Season 2, Day 1 Mismatched."

 

Rohit also shared behind the scenes pictures with his co-actor Prajakta Koli and others.

Prajatka replied in the comments section, "Feels like risk."

Rohit was last seen in 'Feels Like Ishq' on OTT.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rohit sarafPrajakta KoliMismatched 2Feels like riskBehind the ScenesInstagram
Next
Story

Exclusive: Maybe fighting with Divya Agarwal is Pratik Sehajpal’s strategy, says Varun Sood

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Bob Dylan sued for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting minor in 1965