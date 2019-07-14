close

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma posts million dollar pic of wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira

The post, which Rohit Sharma described as "my two pie's", features Samaira cradled in Ritika's arms, who plants a kiss on her daughter's cheek.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rohitsharma45

New Delhi: Back home after World Cup exit, cricketer Rohit Sharma shared an adorable photo of wife Ritika Sajdeh and their little daughter Samaira. The post, which Rohit described as "my two pie's", features Samaira cradled in Ritika's arms, who plants a kiss on her daughter's cheek. 

The internet, like us, surely cannot stop gushing over the million dollar picture of the mother-daughter duo. Comments such as "how cute is this?" and "lovely" have been posted in plenty and the picture got close to 7 lakh likes within an hour.

Actress Sagarika Ghatge, who is married to cricketer Zaheer Khan, also hearts the photo and wrote, "Too adorable."

Here's the picture Rohit posted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My two pie’s 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Rohit, Ritika and Samaira returned to India from London on Saturday. The India vice-captain returned home ahead of his teammates. 

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals on Thursday. New Zealand and England are competing in the finals. The match will be played at Lord's on July 14. 

After India's exit, Rohit posted an emotional message on Twitter and said, "We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday and that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of UK blue wherever we played."

Rohit emerged as one of the star cricketers of World Cup 2019. 

