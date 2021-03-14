हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty turns 48: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar greet Sooryavanshi filmmaker with adorable messages

Bollywood 'Box-Office King' Rohit Shetty, who has delivered films like 'Golmaal' series, 'All The Best' and 'Singham' series, has turned a year older on March 14 (Sunday). On his birthday, several celebrities and his friends from the tinsle town took to social media to send out their love-filled wishes. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood 'Box-Office King' Rohit Shetty, who has delivered films like 'Golmaal' series, 'All The Best' and 'Singham' series, has turned a year older on March 14 (Sunday). On his birthday, several celebrities and his friends from the tinsle town took to social media to send out their love-filled wishes. 

On Sunday morning, Akshay shared a picture with Rohit and wrote, "It was easiest to bond with Rohit because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead."

Ajay Devgn too shared a photo with Rohit Shetty, greeting him on his special day. "Happy Birthday dear @itsrohitshetty . Always wish the best for you... You’ve been there for me, steady & rock solid," the 'Singham' actor wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Meanwhile, the release date of 'Sooryavanshi' was finally announced earlier today. The film was initially supposed to release in March, 2020. However, the pandemic ruined all plans and the film will now arrive in theatres on April 30. 

A cop-drama, 'Sooryavanshi' stars Akshay and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and will see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo appearances.

