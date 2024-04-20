Advertisement
Rohit Shetty's Lady Singham Deepika Padukone Stuns With Menacing Look As 'Shakti Shatty', Check here!

On Friday Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to Unveil 'Lady Singham', Deepika Padukone was seen in Ajay Devgn's signature pose.   

Edited By: Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rohit Shetty's Lady Singham Deepika Padukone Stuns With Menacing Look As 'Shakti Shatty', Check here! Deepika as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again (Image : Instagram )

Deepika Padukone Looks jaw-dropping as 'Shakti Shetty' in Rohit Shetty's Latest revelation. Deepika Padukone's character Shakti Shetty was introduced in October last year. 

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram where she can be seen recreating Ajay Devgn's Iconic Pose which Leaves Fans Awestruck .

Following the Post, Rohit wrote, 'MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI...LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone'. Right after Unveiling the new look  Likes and Comments Poured, A fan wrote "Welcome to the cop universe Deepu", and another one wrote "Can’t wait to meet you SHAKTI SHETTY" Following up the same a Fan also commented "SHAKTI SHETTY MASS!". 

Later Deepika Padukone also shared her new avatar on her Instagram. Deepika captioned the post with the hashtags #LadySingham and #ShaktiShetty. 

Singham Again, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. 

Talking about Rohit Shetty's Latest Cop Film as he stepped into the OTT World with the Indian Police Force, The series starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, available on Prime Video.

In 2021 Film Sooryavanshi was the Fourth Film in the Cop Universe, While Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi.

 Singham Again is the third installment of the hit franchise and the film is all set to be released in theatres on Independence Day 2024.

 

 

 

