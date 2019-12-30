Rohman Shawl says Sushmita Sen makes him feel complete, actress showers love on her 'Babussh'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is happily in love with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and he being the perfect boyfriend, never fails to make her feel special. Shawl, on Sunday, shared a love-filled post for his lady and she just couldn't stop gushing over her.

Sharing a romantic picture on Instagram, Rohman wrote, "At different stages in my life, I have had people ask me a question that i have never really been able to answer...

What makes you feel complete?? Finally i have an Answer (not for them but for my own self).

@sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER."

To which, Susmita replied, "In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!!"

Sushmita and Rohman never fail to declare their love for each other on social media. Earlier, the actress shared a super cute selfie featuring the love of her life and wrote, “Hum kisise khushiyan mange yeh hame manzoor nahi, mangi huyi khushiyon se kiska bhala hota hai... jitna apni takdeer mein likha hai woh zaroor ata hota hai” #followyourbliss #followyourheart #faith #happiness #love #rohmance #ibelieve. I love you guys..infinity!!"

On the work front, the actress is rearing to make a comeback in Bollywood. Sush shared an Instagram post announcing the same a few days ago, she wrote, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita Sen was last seen in No Problem in 2010.