Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha’s CANDY gets 9.3 rating on IMDB, fans go gaga over their terrific performances!

New Delhi: Candy starring Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha has opened to raving reviews from audiences and scores high on IMDB with a rating of 9.3. Starring Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha, and directed by Ashish R Shukla, the show has earned a rating of 9.3 on IMDB, making it one of the highest rated shows. The thriller, set in Rudrakand, started streaming on Voot Select on 8th September, wowing the OTT audience.



Revolving around how a murder impacts those in power and brings them under the radar of law, the eight-episode series is packed with diverse elements from drugs, corruption, redemption and monsters to cops, masters, and students.



Richa essays the role of the policewoman Ratna Sankwar, while Ronit plays a character named Jayant Parekh. The show also features Manu Rishi Chadha, Riddhi Kumar and Gopal Dutt in pivotal roles. Candy has been lauded by the critics as an “an engaging thriller with unpredictable twists”, “worth binge-watching”, “full of twists galore,” and “a good mix of drama, mystery and intrigue”.

#Candy - the new murder-mystery on @VootSelect - is thrilling, captivating... The script is a big plus, which keeps you hooked till finale... The edge-of-the-seat thriller - embellished with drama + twists + first-rate performances [@RonitBoseRoy, @RichaChadha] - is a must watch! pic.twitter.com/WCJflON2sy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2021

#Candy seems to be an outstanding mystery thriller on @VootSelect- a completely dramatic dose 4 Indian audience with amazing cliffhangers to hold you on till finale.The sharply written thriller filled with interesting twists & stellar performances of @RichaChadha & @RonitBoseRoy pic.twitter.com/T1fLXKMvLF — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 7, 2021

Komal Nahta, tweeted, “What should you expect from Voot Select’s new web series, ‘Candy’? It will stream from tomorrow. Here’s my review of the whodunnit: https://youtu.be/H7W2hVqD3Z8 #Candy

@vootselect #UnwrapTheSin @RichaChadha @RonitBoseRoy”

A user on Twitter wrote, Shashank Baranwal tweeted, “#Candy on @VootSelect is a must watch for all. After Illegal and Asur, this is again one of the best series from @VootSelect and @RonitBoseRoy, running short of words to praise your acting and performance. Loved it. Brilliant. OTT viewers, watch it.”

Another user commented, “@RichaChadha is really great in #Candy. I highly recommend to watch this #CandyOnVootSelect.”

Both Ronit and Richa are pleased with the response their show has garnered from the audiences. For someone who always loves to experiment with her character and movies, Richa says, “Voot Select’s Candy is an opportunity for me to play a distinct character of a cop with such a vivid graph. It’s been challenging to play a badasss policewoman.”



Ronit says, “Candy is a really enthralling and exciting story that holds a great amount of mystery, fear, hope and suspense. I’ve had the privilege to have worked with many talented actors and directors and this one is no different. Thanks to our creative heads and director Ashish Shukla who have made every character nuanced and extremely engaging. This is the first time I’ve had the chance to play such a layered character. I'm really looking forward to this one. Stay tuned as the series will unwrap the sin.”