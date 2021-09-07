Ronit Roy says Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar paid his security agency despite COVID lockdown

New Delhi: Actor Ronit Roy, who also owns a security agency, opened up about the financial crunch that his business suffered due to COVID-19 pandemic. Ronit revealed to RJ Siddharth Kanan that while during the pandemic, people discontinued their services, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar would transfer him the money even without an upfront bill.

“So, Mr Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. They never even called me. Actually, I was in doubt that all of this is shut, all the boys are at home. Their office called me that we have done the transfer, but send us the bills when things open again. I didn't ask them to do it, but they did it,” Ronit told Kanan.

The actor further revealed that while ‘it’s part of the business' that people would stop paying for services they no longer need but during COVID-19 lockdown, all of a sudden everyone discontinued their services and he had around 100 employees to look after.

“My wife and I had a conversation… that time we did not know how long it will go on…I asked her what do we do? We decided that because I had 100-something employees on my payroll--someone's mother was ill, someone's father was ailing, someone's wife was pregnant, someone had a baby a month ago and another person had to pay EMIs of their house-- that we will cross that bridge when we get to it. We need to sustain these people,” Ronit shared.

The 55 years old revealed that to be able to keep paying salaries to his employees despite no business, he had to draw funds from his savings and had sold his equities. Ronit said his wife and ‘guru’ supported his decision and told him that he could always buy back the things he had sold but ‘cannot put a price tag on the good wishes’ that his employees would have for him.

On the acting front, Ronit will next be seen in the web series Candy which also stars Richa Chadha.