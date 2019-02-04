हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Roxanne Pallett

Roxanne Pallett battled depression after Ryan Thomas punch row

Actress Roxanne Pallett battled with depression after falsely accusing actor Ryan Thomas of punching her on "Celebrity Big Brother".

Roxanne Pallett battled depression after Ryan Thomas punch row
Photo courtesy: Instagram

London: Actress Roxanne Pallett battled with depression after falsely accusing actor Ryan Thomas of punching her on "Celebrity Big Brother".

In an interview to the sun.co.uk, Pallett spoke about the backlash she had faced following her false allegations against Thomas and how her health conditions started deteriorating after that.

She said: "I've been scared to leave the house, and strangers have shouted and spat at me in the street. I've changed my email address and phone number and I've recently moved house. I was getting messages from people saying they wished I was dead, or that I should kill myself.

"After I left 'Big Brother', I was advised to leave the country and get away for my own safety..."

"I was put on anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medicines. My mum noticed I was losing weight and saw I was losing my hair," The "Habit" actress added.

Tags:
Roxanne PallettRoxanne Pallett depressionRyan ThomasCelebrity Big Brother
Next
Story

Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage arrested by ICE, faces deportation

Must Watch

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee sits on Dharna after Police and CBI showdown