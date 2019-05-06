close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meghan Markle

Royal good news! Meghan Markle-Prince Harry welcome baby boy

The baby boy is the couple's first child is seventh in line to the British throne.

Royal good news! Meghan Markle-Prince Harry welcome baby boy

New Delhi: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become proud parents to a baby boy. The Duchess of Sussex went into labour on Monday morning reportedly.

The official Instagram handle of the Duchess and Duke of Sussex posted: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The baby boy is the couple's first child is seventh in line to the British throne.

Reportedly, when 37-year-old Meghan went into labour, husband Prince Harry was by her side.

 

Tags:
Meghan MarklePrince Harrybaby boyRoyal babyDuchess of SussexDuke of Sussex
Next
Story

Flattering people want to know about us: Tara Sutaria

Must Watch

PT40M31S

Taal Thok Ke: Which Political party is responsible for "low level politics"? Watch special debate