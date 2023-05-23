topStoriesenglish2611990
NewsLifestylePeople
RRR

RRR Actor Ray Stevenson Dies At 58: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR And James Gunn Pay Tribute

Ray Stevenson played Governor Scott Buxton in the Oscar-winning RRR. He died in Italy at the age of 58.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The cause of death remains unknown.
  • Jr NTR wrote, “Shocked to hear about it”.
  • Team RRR also remembered “Sir Scott”.

Trending Photos

RRR Actor Ray Stevenson Dies At 58: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR And James Gunn Pay Tribute

RRR actor Ray Stevenson passed away in Italy on Sunday, May 21. The 58-year-old was known for his roles in movies like Punisher: War Zone, King Arthur, and Thor, among others. The cause of Stevenson’s demise has not yet been revealed. The actor's sudden death has shocked his colleagues and friends around the world. SS Rajamouli, who directed Stevenson in RRR, expressed his condolences on social media.

Rajamouli wrote, “Shocking… Just '. Ray brought so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

JR NTR, who played the lead in RRR, also paid his condolences. “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.” he said.

 

 

RRR's official Twitter account remembered Stevenson’s character. "What shocking news for all of us on the team. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, Sir Scott."

 

 

Filmmaker James Gunn, who collaborated with Stevenson for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recalled that the actor was a joy to work with.

 

 

The official handle of the Thor movies, in which Ray Stevenson played the role of Volstagg, wrote that the actor will be deeply missed.

 

 

Actor Scott Adkins also mourned the demise of his ‘good friend’. He tweeted, “I will miss you Big Ray!”

 

 

Stevenson’s co-star in the television series Rome, James Purefoy, called him “a brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim.”

 

 

Stevenson’s posthumous releases include Cassino in Ischia and 1242: Gateway to the West. The actor was also set to appear in the Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Ray Stevenson was born in 1964 in Northern Ireland's Lisburn. During the early 1990s, he starred in several European television programs and telefilms. In 1998, Stevenson made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’ Theory of Flight, starring Kenneth Branagh. and Helena Bonham Carter. The actor’s filmography included Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818