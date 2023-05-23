RRR Actor Ray Stevenson Dies At 58: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR And James Gunn Pay Tribute

RRR actor Ray Stevenson passed away in Italy on Sunday, May 21. The 58-year-old was known for his roles in movies like Punisher: War Zone, King Arthur, and Thor, among others. The cause of Stevenson’s demise has not yet been revealed. The actor's sudden death has shocked his colleagues and friends around the world. SS Rajamouli, who directed Stevenson in RRR, expressed his condolences on social media.

Rajamouli wrote, “Shocking… Just '. Ray brought so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

JR NTR, who played the lead in RRR, also paid his condolences. “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.” he said.

Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 23, 2023

RRR's official Twitter account remembered Stevenson’s character. "What shocking news for all of us on the team. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, Sir Scott."

What shocking news for all of us on the team! _



Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.



You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

Filmmaker James Gunn, who collaborated with Stevenson for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recalled that the actor was a joy to work with.

Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. ♥️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 22, 2023

The official handle of the Thor movies, in which Ray Stevenson played the role of Volstagg, wrote that the actor will be deeply missed.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. https://t.co/8t0w99Am1f pic.twitter.com/aQDwntDnv4 — Thor (@thorofficial) May 23, 2023

Actor Scott Adkins also mourned the demise of his ‘good friend’. He tweeted, “I will miss you Big Ray!”

I'm shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people. #RIP #RayStevenson pic.twitter.com/atcNWKLSYM — Scott Adkins (@TheScottAdkins) May 22, 2023

Stevenson’s co-star in the television series Rome, James Purefoy, called him “a brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim.”

So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss. — James Purefoy __ (@JamesPurefoy) May 22, 2023

Stevenson’s posthumous releases include Cassino in Ischia and 1242: Gateway to the West. The actor was also set to appear in the Disney+ series Ahsoka.

Ray Stevenson was born in 1964 in Northern Ireland's Lisburn. During the early 1990s, he starred in several European television programs and telefilms. In 1998, Stevenson made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’ Theory of Flight, starring Kenneth Branagh. and Helena Bonham Carter. The actor’s filmography included Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).