'RRR' star Ram Charan gets emotional on his Japan visit, says 'I feel like we are in India'

New Delhi: Mega power Star Ram Charan gave the most heartwarming and emotional speech while addressing an auditorium of Japanese fans. He spoke about how endearing the love and support from the Japanese fans has been and how he feels like he is on homeland. "You guys are so warm that I feel like we are in India. I wish every actor in the world experiences the love and warmth."

"I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here."

"I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings," the star went on to add.

Reminiscing an anecdote from his school days, Ram Charan spoke about how his teacher used to tell about Japan and the way the country comes back from a calamity like no other country. "I want to come back to this country again and again with Rajamouli and other directors too. I hope you welcome us again,” while saying the above statement, Mega Power Star concluded on an heartfelt "I love you Japan!"

Ram Charan has been receiving tremendous love from the Japanese audience. Even during his speech, people can seen holding a placard of 'RRR' poster as a loving gesture.

The blockbuster film, 'RRR' released in Japan on Friday on a grand note.