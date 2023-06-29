topStoriesenglish2628684
NewsLifestylePeople
SS RAJAMOULI

RRR's SS Rajamouli To Prasanth Varma Of Hanu-Man Fame - Meet 5 Directors Who Are Experimenting Visually With Heavy-Duty VFX

Heavily banking on VFX, Prasanth Varma is bringing a spectacular story under the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RRR's SS Rajamouli To Prasanth Varma Of Hanu-Man Fame - Meet 5 Directors Who Are Experimenting Visually With Heavy-Duty VFX

Over these years, the quality of content that Indian cinema has been dishing out has grown quite a lot. Not just in terms of storytelling, but even with technical aspects like VFX, many Indian filmmakers are bringing Indian films to the Hollywood level. Be it SS Rajamouli who left us jaw dropped with Baahubali and RRR, or Ayan Mukerji who gave us a never-seen-before visual treat with Brahmastra. Now joining this brigade of mavericks with an amazing vision in VFX is director Prasanth Varma who is surely going to change the game with Hanu-Man. 

Here are 5 directors who know how to use VFX to their best disposal:

1. Ayan Mukerji (Brahmastra)

Director Ayan Mukerji has heavily banked on VFX for his trilogy Brahmastra. With Part One: Shiva leaving the audiences mesmerized, the director truly showed everyone the wonders VFX can do if used brilliantly. 

2. Prasanth Varma  (Hanu-Man)

Some time back director Prasanth Varma announced his cinematic universe PVCU. While Hanu-Man is the first film under it, it is going to be quite the game changer with its VFX. In fact, Prasanth’s vision for the film is surreal and something that will certainly make this young director a force to reckon with in Indian cinema. 

3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

While we all know that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a legend amongst Bollywood filmmakers, he is celebrated for the films he brings to the big screens. Elaborate sets, great storylines, and recently even stunning VFX have been SLB’s signature style. Particularly in Padmaavat, SLB aced his VFX game to a great extent leaving many spellbound. 

4. SS Rajamouli (Baahubali & RRR)

Director SS Rajamouli is to South cinema, what SLB is to Bollywood. In fact, Rajamouli is a genius, the maverick whose RRR brought India an Oscar last year. Having said that, Rajamouli is also one of the pioneers in changing Indian cinema’s narrative with breathtaking VFX in Baahubali and then RRR. 

5. Prasanth Neel (KGF)

Another director who left the viewers charmed was Prasanth Neel who banked majorly on VFX in his films KGF and KGF 2. Not just did he brilliantly use VFX, but he even showed how a greatly executed VFX-heavy story can go on to become a success. 


 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad