Rs 50 Crore Apartment, Audi Car, Diamond Bracelet: List of Expensive Gifts Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Received at Wedding

NEW DELHI: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony on January 23 at her father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple made sure to keep their wedding ceremony a private affair and invoked a 'no phone' policy for their guests at the wedding. As per reports, the wedding was attended by almost 70 guests including her close friends Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Diana Penty. Several media reports claimed that the couple received some expensive gifts, including an apartment, cars and jewellery from their friends and family.

As per a LiveMint report, Rahul has been gifted a BMW car by Kohli which is worth Rs 2.17 crore. Meanwhile, former Indian captain and legend of the game MS Dhoni too was not present for the wedding but sent a Kawasaki Ninja bike which is worth Rs 80 lakh.

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty gifted his daughter a luxury apartment worth Rs 50 crore as a present for her wedding. Suniel's close friend and superstar Salman Khan, who launched Athiya Shetty in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015, which was produced under the banner of 'Salman Khan Films', gifted the bride an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore.

The report further mentioned that Suniel's friend and actor Jackie Shroff gifted the bride a Rs 30 lakh Chopard watch. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who worked with Athiya in 2017 released 'Mubarakan', bought her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The celebrity duo reportedly dated each other for almost four years before they took the plunge. The couple decided to go public with their relationship and shared photos with each other on social media. For their wedding, Athiya donned a pink heavily embellished lehenga while the cricketer went with a beige sherwani.