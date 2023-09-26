Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Fully Grown Baby Bump In New Photo, Looks Glam In Black Jumpsuit

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the most special phase of her life 'Pregnancy'. On Monday, she dropped a couple of pictures from her preggers diaries in which she could be seen flaunting her fully-grown baby bump. Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the post which she captioned, 'Mamacado #vibes.'

In the pictures, she could be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and donning a black body suit. Soon after she dropped the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Hottest mumma," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “May your future be filled with new experiences, joy, much love, and happiness.”

A user wrote, “beautiful mumma.”

Rubina recently confirmed that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav. In the pictures, Rubina is seen flaunting her baby bump in a black outfit.

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.

Rubina and Abhinav recently marked their fifth wedding anniversary. In an Instagram post, Abhinav attributed the successful five years of their marriage to the blessings of Mahadev.

He wrote, "With the blessings of Mahadev its 5 years ! Same trek where i had planned on proposing her! #churdhar @rubinadilaik together, stronger, fitter & younger ! Oh BTW thats sunscreen on my beard."

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.