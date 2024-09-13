Rubina Dilaik Reveals She Has Started Getting 'Bhabhi' Roles After Becoming A Mother

New Delhi: When a woman embraces motherhood, it's always seen as the end of the road, and even today this is a sad reality. Television actress Rubina Dilaik who is also known as Boss Lady welcomed her twins a few months ago, and now she is back on the roll and is looking for good work, however sadly the actress is not being offered that fits her talent but as per her reality of being a mother. In her latest chat, Rubina Dilaik mentioned that she has been offered only 'bhabhi' roles after the birth of her girls.

Rubina who has started her podcasts Kisine Bataya Hi Nahi, revealed on her on-show about being offered only Bhabhi roles. In her chat with Sharad Kelkar, she discusses parenthood, which happened to reveal the same," When female actors welcome kids, they are being categorised in a certain way… (Despite losing the baby weight) I am being asked to play bhabhi-type (sister-in-law type) roles on the whole."

Actor Sharad Kelkar agreed and said," I will tell you, it is a very brutal truth, but that's a fact, you can't deny it – a male actor's shelf life is slightly longer than a female actor's shelf life as a lead… it is not about being biased, it is practical. Because you (Rubina) came at 18 (as a lead) and you became a star of television for at least 10 years, ab bari dusro ki hai (Now it is other people's chance to rule like you).”

Rubina Dalaik is currently enjoying her motherhood and having twins is one of the biggest blessings for her and the family she said. Earlier too Rubina has spoken about being jobless and mentioned that she only chose to do Khatron Ke Khiladi soon after winning Bigg Boss because she wasn't getting good roles to play.