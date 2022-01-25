हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik says previous relationship with actor left her 'scarred'

Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is known for her straight-forwardness and for not mincing her words. 

Rubina Dilaik says previous relationship with actor left her 'scarred'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is known for her straight-forwardness and for not mincing her words. 

Now, recently while taking to celebrity host Siddharth Kannan, Rubina talked about her experience of previous relationship with an actor and how it took a toll on her personal life. She even went on sharing that it was due to her past relationship that she was afraid of even going out on a date with someone.

Watch the full video here: (Courtesy: Siddharth Kannan/YouTube)

 

Sharing more details about the same, she said, “Jab dhakka lagta hai toh lagta hai, ‘Ab bas, ab nahi chahiye. Ho gaya’. Believing in it was even more scary, I would say. I was scared. I could hardly muster the courage to even go out on dates. I said, ‘Nahi, baba, nahi chahiye.’ I was definitely scarred and scared.”

On being asked how long it took for her to come out of that phase, Rubina said, “A good one year.”

 

For the unversed, Rubina got married to Abhinav Shukla in 2018. The duo appeared together on Bigg Boss 14 as their relationship was on verge to end and so the duo wanted to give their bond another chance and so came together on the Salman Khan hosted show.

During their stay in the house, the duo emerged stronger as a couple and have expressed their desire to give their marriage a second chance.

 

