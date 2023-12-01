Rubina Dilaik Shares Candid Insights Into Her Pregnancy Journey

New Delhi: Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik has been counting down the days until her first child—or rather, babies—arrives. Rubina revealed to her audience in her most recent vlog that she and her spouse, Abhinav Shukla, are expecting TWINS. You did indeed read correctly! In her most recent vlog, the actress went into further detail about her happy news of being pregnant with twins, Abhinav Shukla's response, etc.

Rubina Dilaik shares the news with her fans:

Rubina Dilaik revealed the wonderful news in her most recent vlog, saying, "I wish to share with you that we are expecting twins." She expressed her desire to discuss the difficulties she encountered, the experiences she had, and the journey of her twin pregnancy. Rubina, who is in her ninth month of pregnancy, told her fans how she and Abhinav found out that she was expecting twins.

Rubina talks about the first trimester:

Rubina described how the inability to tell their close friends of their happy news made the first trimester difficult. She said that in order to share this news, they wanted to be medically certain within the first three months that their twins were healthy and alive. She continued, "Only I know how those three months have been." The doctor warned them that there is a slight increase in complications with multiple pregnancies and that everything needs to be done extremely carefully, according to the famous Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

According to Rubina, the first three months are very important because that is when miscarriages occur at the highest rate. She admitted that these were the things going through her head. When Rubina performed her scan three months later, they finally learned that their twins were doing well. She said that after this scan, she and Abhinav were relieved to be back.

When Rubina thought back on those three months, she described how stressful it was to be working while dealing with nausea, eating disorders, mood swings, and other issues. Rubina disclosed how her gynaecologists had warned her that, as a twin, she would have to cope with a little bit more of this.

Rubina Opened About The Precautions And Challenges:

Rubina stated that she is unable to draw comparisons between the ease of a single pregnancy and a twin pregnancy. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star claimed that she began experiencing back problems four to five months later. She claimed that because high blood pressure and gestational diabetes are highly common, she has been adhering to a strict diet.

Rubina revealed that she is on a strict diet. She also revealed that, in contrast to a typical pregnancy, in which a woman sees a doctor once a month, she sees one every 15 days so the doctor can make sure both babies are developing healthily. She claimed that she gets tired easily and had never felt this way before becoming pregnant.

Rubina explained that one of the drawbacks of twin pregnancies is the possibility of a preterm birth. She clarified that there was a possibility the twins would be born after 37 weeks if the natural pregnancy continued for 39 weeks. She clarified that there is a possibility that organs won't develop in a preterm birth, so extra caution is needed. She acknowledged that she was constantly bothered by these thoughts.

Rubina revealed that because of her consistently high body temperature, she gets tired easily and has started to perspire a lot. She disclosed that during the course of 1.5 months, she had taken cold showers and three-to-four-foot soaks in order to lower her body temperature.

In her candid revelation about the challenges she faced during pregnancy, Rubina Dilaik has become a beacon of strength and resilience for countless mothers around the world. Opening up about the physical and emotional hurdles she encountered, Dilaik's honesty has sparked a much-needed conversation about the often-unspoken aspects of pregnancy. By sharing her journey, she has not only shattered the unrealistic expectations surrounding motherhood but has also fostered a sense of solidarity among women who may be going through similar experiences.