Rubina Dilaik Takes Internet by Storm in Blingy Gold Dress, Gets Bold And Sensuous, See Pics

NEW DELHI: Popular television actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has scorched the internet with her glam photoshoot. The actress has dropped a series of her pictures in a bold glittery dress. Rubina, who has been a part of the showbiz industry for several years now and became a household name for her work in shows like 'Chotti Bahu', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Saas Bina Sasural' and 'Jeannie Aur Juju' among others. She has always managed to make her presence felt, either through her power-packed performance or her strong opinions, which we witnessed during her stint in the Bigg Boss.

The actor, who enjoys immense popularity on social media and loves treating her fans with regular updates, shared some sizzling pictures of her from a photoshoot. Rubina can be seen showcasing her bold avatar in the golden sequinned outfit. The dress came with a plunging neckline and bold cuts that added the much-needed oomph to her overall look.

Take a look at her latest photoshoot:

It is to be noted that this is one of her bold looks in recent times and her fans are not complaining. They were in complete awe seeing the latest bold look of the 'Chotti Bahu' star and dropped adorable comments.

Rubina Dilaik is best known for portraying Radhika Shastri in the popular show 'Chotti Bahu' and Soumya Singh in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. In 2020, she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She has also been a part of reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. She made her Hindi film debut with Palash Muchhal's 'Ardh' in 2022.

Dilaik had been in a relationship with her 'Chotti Bahu' co-actor Avinash Sachdev before they split up in 2012. She later married her longtime boyfriend, actor Abhinav Shukla in June 2018 in Shimla. She revealed it on 'Bigg Boss 14' that her marriage with Abhinav was falling apart before they entered the show. She also revealed that they had given six months to each other before getting divorced. However, post the show they decided to continue their marriage while her husband said, "there's no divorce happening".