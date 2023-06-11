Rubina Dilaik's Car Meets With Road Accident, Husband Abhinav Shukla Calls For Strict Action Against Reckless Driver

New Delhi: Popular television actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently met with a car accident on Saturday (June 10). Rubina's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla confirmed the accident report as he took to social media and shared her health updates. Rubina too took to Twitter and shared that she has 'hit my head and lower back' in the accident. She also shared photos of damaged cars and stated that a legal action is being taken against the person who hit her car.

On Saturday, Abhinav, who was also a participant of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter and shared the news about Rubina's accident and claimed that the person who crashed into Rubina's car was on a call. "Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action!" he tweeted.

Rubina Dilaik said, "Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good… Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road. Rules are for our own safety."

Rubina is among the most popular faces in the television world. She is one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. She has appeared in several daily soaps, including 'Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Sindoor Bin Suhagan', 'Choti Bahu' and 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki'. The actress also emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'.