Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Heads For Another Romantic Holiday? - Watch Airport Video

New Delhi: Fueling relationship rumours Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been spotted again on the airport. Seems like, the actors are headed on an another romantic vacation. Although, 'Dream Girl 2' actress and Aditya Roy Kapur were clicked separately this morning. Despite regular spottings, the two haven’t officially confirmed their relationship. Previously, the rumoured couple were spotted spending time together in Europe.

Released last friday, Ananya Panday is enjoying the positive response on her film 'Dream Girl 2'. The movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Aditya looked dapper in a checked shirt with gray pants. Whereas, Ananya looked cute in a white tank top with beige pants. Interacting with the paps, the actress asked the camerapersons if they had watched her latest film.

Recently, Mumbai's plush cinema hall saw an ocean of stars queuing up to watch Dream Girl 2 at the special screening held for the film fraternity. From the lead cast of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday to the former's wife Tahira Kashyap and the latter's alleged boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur - all were present. To shower support to their BFF - Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor also turned up at the screening.

'Dream Girl 2' has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.