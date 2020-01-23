Rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's late night rendezvous in trending pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina and Vicky have been spotted together at quite a few occasions over the past few months, including filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party last week. Despite news reports stating that the duo might be dating, neither Katrina nor Vicky has addressed the rumours so far. 

Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating rumours have triggered once again after the duo was spotted at a friend's house recently. For the outing, Katrina opted for a white outfit while Vicky was casually dressed. They arrived at the venue in their respective cars and avoided getting clicked together. 

Here are the pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's late-night rendezvous. 

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Pictures of Katrina and Vicky have taken over social media and a monicker to describe the two stars together has also been created, apparently. Twitter is abuzz with tweets on #VicKat (Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif), after #Saifeena (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor), Virushka (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma), #DeepVeer (Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh) and Ralia (Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt) keep trending every so often. 

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar. Vicky has 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' with Bhumi Pednekar, Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Uddham Singh', Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'. 

