Rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda are vacationing together? Fans spot a BIG hint

New Delhi: Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dating have been making rounds for quite some time now. Recently, the actress left for a vacation in the Maldives and she isn't alone.

Rashmika was spotted at the airport before she left for the Maldives on Friday. A few minutes before she arrived, Vijay was also spotted making his way inside the airport. This led to speculations if Rashmika and Vijay, who are rumoured to be dating for a while, were heading to the Maldives together.

Rashmika has been sharing updates on her Instagram and her fans are way more active than she could have even imagined. Recently, Rashmika shared a picture where she can be seen wearing Vijay's shades that he wore to the airport and fans cannot keep calm.

A fan took to Twitter to share Rashmika's poolside picture and revealed that she was wearing the same sunglasses that Vijay was sporting when he took off from Mumbai. Another one wrote, "Told ya… sharing clothes, accessories, being seen at same airports… these two are our Telugu ‘Robsten.'"

Rashmika is wearing Vijay’s shades which He wore at the airport yesterday. That means ViRosh are in Maldives #Virosh #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/te9w67M0hH October 8, 2022

Earlier, Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed picture of herself wearing a floral maxi dress with cut-out details.

Rashmika Mandanna's link-up rumours with Vijay Deverakonda often grab the headlines. Earlier this year, a report claimed that they were planning to tie the knot soon. However, Vijay dismissed all the speculations.