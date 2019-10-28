Rumoured lovebirds Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain attend Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain. The two are often spotted together and were recently seen at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.

Dressed in a black indo-western sherwani, Aadar looked dapper while Tara dazzled in a blingy saree. The two have never admitted being in a relationship but their actions tell a different story.

Check out the pic:

Tara forayed into Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' and was earlier rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, who starred in the first instalment of the film. On 'Koffee With Karan 6', Tara's SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff had hinted about the actress's budding romance with one of the 'former students'. However, both Sidharth and Tara denied his claims.

On a related note, Sidharth and Tara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'. The film's trailer has piqued the audience's interest.

'Marjaavaan' releases on November 15 this year.